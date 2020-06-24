Grand River Health’s Care Center Construction paused

The work at Grand River Health’s Care Center has paused as general contractor FCI Constructors allows for a 14-day quarantine after a positive test for COVID-19.



Grand River Health and FCI Constructors announced earlier this week that personnel working on the new GRH Care Center are on a voluntary hiatus after a member of subcontractor crew tested positive for COVID-19.

“FCI learned of a positive COVID case through our COVID-19 exposure control protocols, which include daily employee screening for any symptoms of COVID-19,” FCI Environmental Health and Safety director Michael Saks said. “All of our subcontractors employees, as well as FCI, are required to complete a daily screening form and provide that to FCI Constructors, so we can actively manage the health of all of the subcontractors.”

FCI implemented COVID-19 exposure control protocols in early March as the CDC and the state of Colorado released them.

“Those protocols include increased mask usage to 100%, whether you’re within 6 feet of somebody or not,” Saks said. “We first elected to elevate our control measure on site while we investigated close contacts, and where this person was working on the site. When we were unable to determine the exact location that the employee may have been working in and whom might have been in close contact with him, we elected to temporarily halt construction to allow for a 14-day quarantine period for all subcontractor and FCI personnel.”

According to a news release from Grand River Health, the voluntary pause enacted by FCI Construction is a “precautionary measure” that will be in place until July 6.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Grand River Health has confirmed that none of the construction personnel on the site have had any contact with the residents at the current care center,” the release states. “The construction staff have had very limited exposure with the maintenance staff. All employees of Grand River Health have a mandatory mask requirement at all times when inside any of our facilities.”

FCI dictates that each employer has to communicate if an employee is not on site for any medical reason.

“This particular employee had the good sense to not come to work on June 12 when he began to feel ill,” Saks said. “If he is off-site for any reason we want to know, so we can actively track that. We were notified per procedure by his employer.”

In the last two weeks roughly 165 subcontractors and FCI personnel have been on site working on the care center.

“We’ve done everything possible, following all published guidance, and it is unfortunate in the construction industry you have a lot of overlap with subcontractors traveling from outside areas and we have reason to believe this person had worked in an urban area,’ Saks said. “We believe that there was some Front Range exposure that our project experienced from a subcontractor.”

Work is slated to start again July 6, and Saks said they will continue to use the most current guidelines from the CDC and the state.

“When the project resumes, we will continue to work according to our COVID-19 exposure control plan,” Saks said. When site employees are not able to maintain the six-foot distance for any reason that they are masked up. All of our protocols for hand washing, cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and wearing PPE will resume per the FCI COVID-19 Exposure Control Plan.”

The pause in construction should not delay the center’s anticipated opening in January. “We are in excellent shape concerning the schedule, and this will not affect our projected turnover date,” Saks said.

kmills@postindependent.com