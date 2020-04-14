Grand River sees first hospitalized COVID-19 patient
- Specimens collected through Valley View: 275
- Positive results: 29
- Pending results: 5
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 15
- Patients treated for COVID-19 and discharged: 12
- Specimens collected through Grand River Health: 265
- Positive results: 13
- Pending results: 20
- Negative results: 232
- Patients admitted with COVID-19 since outbreak began: 1
- Patients treated for COVID-19 and discharged: 0
Grand River Hospital in Rifle admitted its first patient suffering from COVID-19 in the past several days, according to information released by the hospital Tuesday.
The hospital’s treatment and testing report Tuesday shows that three patients are currently being treated at Valley View Hospital and one is in treatment at Grand River.
Grand River reported Tuesday, April 14, that it had admitted one patient with COVID-19, and no patients had been discharged.
At Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, 15 total patients have been treated for complications related to COVID-19, and 12 had been discharged as of Tuesday.
Both hospitals noted that the volume of patients needing treatment for the disease caused by the pandemic has been manageable.
“The fact that we are able to successfully manage the volume of patients demonstrates the important and powerful impact of physical distancing and other public health measures,” said Brian Murphy, CEO of Valley View.
“We are grateful to everyone in our community for their role in helping slow the rate of COVID-19 spread. Thank you for continuing to work together to best protect our providers and staff so that we can care for those who are sick,” Murphy said.
Hospitals in Garfield County release information about patient testing and treatment on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Not all positive COVID-19 patients require hospitalization. Most may be safely treated at home, upon the advice of their doctor, Valley View said in a statement.
The patients discharged may not be considered to have recovered from the disease.
“Patients may be discharged to recover at home, to another hospital for a higher level of care, to hospice or to psychiatric care,” the hospital said.
Garfield County has recorded the deaths of two individuals with COVID-19, and had a total of 59 confirmed cases as of April 13.
