Grand Valley Days returns to Parachute with rodeo, parade and live music

Residents who missed the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo in Rifle have another chance for community fun as Grand Valley Days kicks off this week.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, with the Alpine Bank Customer Appreciation Event at Alpine Bank in Battlement Mesa. Festivities continue at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, with the final Grand Valley Park Association Gymkhana at the Rodeo Grounds.

Saturday, Aug. 15, starts with a pancake breakfast and bake sale from 7-10 a.m. at the Grand Valley Methodist Church. The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. on Second Street, followed by live music, vendors, food and games on the Center for Family Learning lawn and First Street. The farmers market at Beasley Park runs until 2 p.m.

At 11 a.m., a Slack rodeo event will be held at the Rodeo Grounds, and the main rodeo event begins at 7 p.m., featuring a beer garden and food vendors. After the rodeo, Rick Mancuso and the Fyve Star Band will perform at 10 p.m.

Grand Valley Days wraps up Sunday, Aug. 16, with an ice cream social from 1-3 p.m. at the Wasson-McKay House, featuring live music from Noodle Soup.

For more information or to participate in the parade, visit gvdays.com .