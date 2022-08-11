Grand Valley Days returns to Parachute

The folks from Mesa Vista Assisted Living in Battlement Mesa wave to the crowd in the Grand Valley Days parade.

Ryan Hoffman / Citizen Telegram archive

Grand Valley Days is next weekend with some new touches to an old tradition.

Parachute will be celebrating its 114th Anniversary with the theme Small Town Throw Down. This year, they’ll be bringing back some of the old events like the post-rodeo concert.

“After last year’s event, we had people say they missed it,” said Amy Beasley. “I always look forward to dancing after the rodeo.”

Friday, Aug. 19

The festivities will start off with a Cornhole Tournament and Beer Garden at 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Park.

A free Mexican Cowboy Rope Show and a Mexican folklore dance group is slated for 5:30 p.m. on the Rodeo Grounds.

The evening ends with a free concert from the local group Basement Brothers opening for Sundy Best at 7 p.m. in Cottonwood Park next to the rodeo grounds. Sundy Best is a country, Appalachian folk, bluegrass and rock band from Kentucky. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit on, and show up early to get a good view.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Start Saturday morning with a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Grand Valley United Methodist Church, 123 N. Parachute Ave. Breakfast costs $7, and proceeds will go to the church.

The Hell or High-Water Parade will be at 10 a.m. on Second Street. The name is specific to the parade, since there will be a wet side and a dry side during the parade. Make sure to pay attention to the signs so you don’t unexpectedly end up getting splashed.

Live music by Alpine Echo and vendors with games sponsored by Grand Valley Residential Team at the Early Learning Center follow from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grand Valley Fire Protection District Colorado guard marches down Parachute Avenue in the Grand Valley Days parade.

Ryan Hoffman / Citizen Telegram |

A new and unique event that fits perfectly with this year’s theme of “Small Town Throw Down” is a Classic/Sports car vs. 4×4 Car Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shops at Village Center, 73 Sipprelle Drive.

There will also be free laser tag games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Combat, 68 Cardinal Way.

The Rodeo Slack will start at 4 p.m. at the Rodeo Grounds, with the Rodeo at 7 p.m. followed by the concert. Meanwhile there will be vendors and a beer garden during the rodeo.

The band will be announced in the next few days.

Sunday, Aug. 21

The weekend will end on a sweet note with the pie and ice cream social and Noodle Soup, a Dixieland band, at the historical Battlement Mesa Schoolhouse from 1-3 p.m.

The event will be free, but cash donations are accepted.

The website with the full schedule is here.