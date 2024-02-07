Grand Valley girls basketball stays undefeated following matchup against Olathe; boys continue to find their rhythm

Both the Grand Valley girls and boys basketball teams faced off against the Olathe Pirates Tuesday, showcasing the talent and determination that have made their seasons compelling. The girls’ team continued their unbeaten streak, moving to an impressive 16-0 for the season, while the boys’ team demonstrated resilience and skill, securing a victory that marks a significant turnaround from their early-season challenges.

Lady Cardinals secure sixteenth straight victory, stay undefeated

The Grand Valley girls’ continued their unbeaten streak Tuesday night, securing a 54-45 victory over the Olathe Pirates. The win advances the Lady Cardinals’ season record to an impressive 16-0, maintaining their No. 2 ranking in Colorado’s 3A division. Under the leadership of senior Jaycee Pittman, who averages 19.1 points per game, Grand Valley never relinquished the lead, showcasing their dominance on the court.

Pittman lived up to her reputation by scoring 19 points, while teammates Kaylae Medina and Chloe Williams contributed significantly with 10 points each. The team effort pushed the Lady Cardinals to 11-0 in conference play.

“Every night is a collective effort from this team,” Pittman said. “We are so well balanced and I think we have done a good job of not getting in over our heads, which has really helped us continue to win.”

The game opened with Grand Valley setting the pace, concluding the first quarter with a 9-5 lead, thanks to a two-point buzzer-beater by Medina. The Lady Pirates attempted a comeback in the second quarter, evening the score at 13-13 midway through the period, but Grand Valley surged ahead to a 27-17 lead by halftime. The third quarter ended 42-26, with the Lady Cardinals extending their advantage.

Despite being outscored 19-12 in the final quarter, Grand Valley’s early lead ensured their victory. Coach Kermit Spencer praised his team’s unity and focus on teamwork.

“These girls are a special group,” Spencer said. “The one thing that we push on these girls is the word team. Each game, we have to play as a team and these girls have really bought into that.”

Grand Valley boys team rallies to beat Olathe, continues season turnaround

The Grand Valley boys basketball team also faced off against Olathe, securing a 56-43 win, marking their second victory over the Pirates this season. Moving from a challenging 0-7 start to a commendable 6-2 run in their last eight games, Head Coach Nick Crandell highlighted the team’s resilience and marked improvement. Their conference record now stands at 6-3, showcasing the team’s turnaround and potential for the remainder of the season.

Led by the junior duo of Porter Ostermiller and Andrew Horner, the Cardinals demonstrated their depth and determination. Horner led the scoring with 16 points, showcasing his offensive talents. Ostermiller, despite a tough night shooting, made significant contributions with eight rebounds, underscoring the team’s ability to find ways to impact the game beyond scoring.

Michael Fredrich stepped up in a crucial role, scoring 11 points, while Leo De La Cruz added 10 points and eight rebounds, providing the team with a solid foundation on both ends of the court.

Grand Valley senior Michael Fredrich pulls up for a shot during Tuesday’s game against the Olathe Pirates. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The game started strongly for Grand Valley, taking a commanding 20-7 lead in the first quarter. The team maintained this momentum, leading 34-17 at halftime and 44-29 by the end of the third quarter. De La Cruz’s and-1 play with just over two minutes left in the game extended the Cardinals lead to 51-38, sealing the win despite the Cardinals 17 turnovers on the night.

“It wasn’t our prettiest win, but the one thing that I have learned about these boys and this team is there is no quit in them,” Crandell said. “We were slacking on the offensive side of the ball tonight and had a couple costly turnovers and fouls, but I was proud of our defensive effort.”

Fredrich, awarded player of the game following his performance on the night, emphasized the team’s growing confidence and aspirations for the remainder of the season.

“The rest of our schedule is pretty tough, but we are playing good basketball right now,” Fredrich said. “As long as we continue to play our brand of basketball, we are confident that we have a chance at a league title and hopefully a chance fighting for a playoff spot.”

Horner reflected on the team’s early-season challenges and their recent success.

“We played a lot of good teams in the beginning of the season and we never let our record get us down,” Horner said. “I think we have really started to come into our own and we have started to play better as a team and that’s why we have seen success recently.”

Both teams next look forward to their home matchup against Cedaredge High on Friday.