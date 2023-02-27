Grand Valley girls earn 13th seed in 3A basketball tourney; Roaring Fork, Grand Valley boys also in the mix

Roaring Fork junior Noel Richardson looks for an open teammate underneath in action on the home court earlier this season.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Grand Valley Lady Cardinals basketball team is in the 32-team Class 3A state tournament as the No. 13 seed, holding on for a top-16 spot despite a disappointing runner-up finish at Districts over the weekend.

A 58-50 loss to North Fork in the 3A District championship game Saturday in Grand Junction prevented Grand Valley from being one of the eight regional hosts this Friday and Saturday.

Instead, the Cardinals will be playing in the regional hosted by No. 4 Yuma, while North Fork earned the No. 8 seed to claim the rights to host regionals.

Grand Valley gets things going against No. 20 Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s Sweet 16 round against the winner of Friday’s Yuma versus No. 29 Lyons game.

For the 3A boys, District runner-up Roaring Fork of Carbondale enters the 32-team state tournament as the No. 17 seed in the regional hosted by No. 1 overall Faith Christian.

The Rams face No. 16 Woodland Park at 7 p.m. Friday, while Faith squares off against No. 32 Grand Valley at 5 p.m. The Cardinals just snuck in after finishing fourth in the District tournament last weekend.

The Friday winners clash on Saturday for the right to advance to the round of eight.

Regional winners for both boys and girls continue the march toward the state championship at the University of Denver Hamilton Gymnasium the following weekend.

The other area team remaining in the hunt for a state basketball trophy, the Glenwood Springs girls playing in the 5A tournament, are already in the Great Eight. The eighth-seeded Lady Demons square off against top seed George Washington at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Coliseum.