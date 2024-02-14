Grand Valley High rallies around Make-A-Wish child for inaugural Wish Week

Grand Valley High School dedicated a week to fulfill the wish of four-year-old Sierra Salisbury last week, marking the school’s inaugural participation in the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Wish Week, which is used to help grant the wishes of children battling critical diseases.

Grand Valley High aimed to raise $5,000 through various activities, including a fundraising event in partnership with The Funky Bear restaurant, a half-court shot challenge at the boys basketball game last Tuesday and school-wide assemblies. The money will be used to grant Sierra’s wish to go to Disney World. Although a final figure is not yet known, GVHS leadership student council faculty advisor Sam Wardell said they surpassed their fundraising goal.

Sierra was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis immediately after her birth, a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, digestive system and other organs. It’s caused by mutations in the CFTR gene, which makes a protein that controls the movement of salt and water in and out of cells. In people with cystic fibrosis, this protein doesn’t work correctly, leading to the buildup of thick, sticky mucus in the organs.

In the lungs, this mucus blocks airways, causing breathing difficulties, chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage. Despite her condition, which necessitates regular breathing treatments and medication, Sierra’s recent start on a gene modifier has shown promising improvements.

Jessica Montour, Sierra’s mother, shared that her daughter is doing better than many children with the same condition, highlighting her resilience and the positive impact of her treatments.

“She is a strong and smart girl,” Montour said. “This has never been an easy thing to deal with, but everyday she reminds you how tough she is. She knows it’s a part of her life and handles it so well.”

Make-A-Wish Colorado representative Jana Bois expressed the job well done by the Grand Valley students.

“The Grand Valley High School students did an incredible job. They got to know their wish kid Sierra and catered to all of her favorite things,” Bois said. “To see so many different students rally around not only Sierra, but all children who are dealing with something, and to see that sense of community and that smile on Sierra’s face, it’s special.”

Bois praised the students’ efforts to introduce the school to the importance of supporting children with serious illnesses, emphasizing the event’s success in raising awareness and funds.

Montour expressed her gratitude towards the students’ efforts, which went above and beyond her expectations.

“She enjoyed it. She wanted nothing to do with me. She was running around with the high school kids and playing all their games. She had a blast,” Montour added, highlighting the joy and normalcy the event brought to her daughter’s life.

Wardell said the enthusiasm and participation from both students and the community were unprecedented compared to past charitable efforts.

“It feels great and I’m very proud of my students on the leadership team,” Wardell said. “They did all the work and made this week what it was, which was a major success. I think we well surpassed our $5,000 goal.”

Montour explained the impacts that Sierra’s condition has on her daily life, requiring a strict regimen of medications and treatments. Despite these challenges, Sierra’s spirit remains unbroken, often reminding her mother of her treatment schedule, demonstrating an understanding and acceptance of her condition far beyond her years.

Grand Valley High School’s Wish Week not only brought joy to Sierra but also served as a beacon of hope and a call to action for the community. As one of the first schools on the Western Slope to host the popular week-long event, alongside Grand Junction Central and Coal Ridge high schools, Grand Valley High has set a precedent for others to follow.

“We want to be able to bring these incredible week-long events to more schools on the Western Slope,” Bois said. “Grand Valley, Coal Ridge and Central High, these schools are paving the way for that to be a possibility, and we hope it adds to the number of schools we see participate in the future.”

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Colorado, visit wish.org .