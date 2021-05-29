 PHOTOS: Grand Valley High School graduates class of 2021 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Grand Valley High School graduates class of 2021

News News |

  

A Grand Valley High School senior celebrates in triumph after receiving her diploma during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Grand Valley High School students stand in line to receive their diplomas on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Grand Valley High School graduate modestly tosses his graduation cap on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Grand Valley High School seniors await their graduation on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Grand Valley High School senior gets his graduation cap adjusted on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Grand Valley High School senior receives a hug during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Grand Valley High School student celebrates after receiving his diploma on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Grand Valley High School senior gives a hug during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Grand Valley High School senior walks to give someone roses during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent.
Soon-to-be Grand Valley High School graduates sit and listen to a speech given by Brooke Studebaker on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Grand Valley High School senior Tyler Miller gives a speech during the graduation ceremony on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

