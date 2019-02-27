Grand Valley High School to reopen for Thursday classes

After a main water line break canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday at Grand Valley High School in Parachute, school officials said Wednesday afternoon that classes will resume on Thursday.

Grand Valley High School will be open and resume classes on Thursday (2/28) We are happy to have all our Cardinals back… Posted by Garfield County School District No. 16 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

The initial break was discovered on Monday afternoon with additional breaks found on Tuesday. Garfield County School District 16 officials said it appears at least a temporary solution has been found to be able to resume a normal class schedule through the end of the school week.

District 16 Assistant Superintendent Todd Ellis said on Tuesday that any flooding occurred outside the school and that the break happened in an area that would not impact classes.