Grandstaff Trail a fast favorite in Glenwood

The Grandstaff Trail is the newest experience on Red Mountain, and is quickly becoming a must-ride favorite for local and visiting mountain bikers. With big views, fun flow, big vertical and optional air time, it's no wonder as to why. Most of the trail is open to two-way bike and foot traffic, but many people prefer to ride up Jeanne Golay because its grade is more consistent. Hit Grandstaff for the downhill.

Behind the name

The trail is named after William Grandstaff, a mixed-race man who moved from Moab, Utah, in the late 1800s. He lived in a cabin near the top of Red Mountain, where he died in 1901. He was buried on the mountain under a cross-shaped tree that blew down sometime around 1951. The cross has been rebuilt three times and now is the iconic symbol that looks down upon Glenwood Springs. Learn more at tinyurl.com/pigrandstaff.

Don't miss this

Also check out the Wulfsohn Trail System behind the Glenwood Meadows Mall, which offers more great single track for biking, running and hiking.