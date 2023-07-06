Grass Valley Reservoir at Harvey Gap State Park more than 90% full, data shows

Glenwood Springs residents Leila, Charly and Kyle Ogren set off for a day on the water at Harvey Gap State Park.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Burying her feet in the sand at Harvey Gap State Park’s Grass Valley Reservoir near Silt on Monday, Jill Speed said she has enjoyed summer days by the waters since moving to Basalt in the early 2000s.

“It’s been a blast this year,” Speed said. “Last year, it seemed like you had to walk forever to get to the water. This year, it’s right there for you when you get out of your car.”

Thanks to a plentiful winter snowpack leaving reservoirs full of water for families to indulge in recreational fun throughout the summer, areas such as the Rifle Gap and Grass Valley reservoirs have seen a high increase in water surface elevation since last year.

Data from the Silt Water Conservancy District shows Grass Valley started July more than 90% full. Rifle Gap is also brimming with water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Attracting the likes of local residents throughout the Colorado River and Roaring Fork Valleys, this year’s rising waters have also called for those originally from the region to return home.

“We have been coming here during the summers for who knows how long,” said Rifle native and current Montana resident Aiden Larson. “It’s great to be able to return to these areas to hang out with family and friends, especially when it looks as good as it does this year.”

Offering the opportunity for families to participate in a number of different water activities, Larson said this year’s water levels have made for a far from disappointing fishing season for him and the rest of his family.

Beach goers take advantage of the high water levels at Grass Valley Resevoir on Monday. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

“It’s been great being able to get out here with my kids,” Larson said. “It’s always a blessing being able to take advantage of summers like these where everything seems to be working out perfectly.”

While the increase in water levels makes for great outdoor fun, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer Rachel Gonzales said that is also benefiting agriculture throughout Garfield County.

“Our reservoirs are definitely full this year,” Gonzales said. “Our agricultural community is benefiting greatly due to the amount of water that we have available to us in the Rifle Gap.”

With Grass Valley Reservoir sitting at more than 90% full as of July 3, Silt Water Conservancy District Operations Manager Ryan Stewart said crops for area farmers are expected to have higher yields.

The reservoir is privately owned by the Farmers Irrigation Company, feeding more than 530 local ranching and farming shareholders throughout the valley, and Stewart said this year’s water levels are sitting pretty.

Grass Valley Reservoir holds a maximum of 5,196 acre feet of water — it is right now filled at 4,706 acre feet.

Data provided by Stewart further shows Grass Valley’s current water level is significantly higher than early July 2020 and 2021, which experienced extreme to exceptional drought conditions. The reservoir in 2020 was 2,682 acre feet full, while 2021 during the same time showed the same level.

Rifle Gap Reservoir’s water storage has also increased significantly over one year, U.S. Geological Survey data shows. Rifle Gap was stored at 3,674 acre feet on July 4, 2022, and on July 4, 2023 that number shot up to a whopping 13,480 feet acre feet of water.

“I don’t think it’s been like this for many years,” Stewart said. “Last year, we were in pretty bad shape. It’s a huge difference this year.”

Past five years of Grass Valley water storage July 1, 2019: 4,288 acre feet

July 6, 2020: 2,682 acre feet

July 5, 2021: 2,682 acre feet (level didn’t change from previous year)

July 4, 2022: 3,343 acre feet

July 3, 2023: 4,706 acre feet