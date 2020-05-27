GRH awards $13,000 in medical career scholarships

Grand River Hospital District Volunteer Association and Grand River Health announced the awarding of 10 scholarships to students for fall 2020.

The bulk of these scholarship funds come from the Grand River Gift Shop and Grand Chance for Chocolate profits, both run by the volunteers. Grand River Health’s medical career scholarships first began in 2006, and a total in excess of $100,000 in scholarships has been gifted to more than 100 students on the Western Slope through the years. Many of those students are currently employed in health care careers and are working at health care facilities in the area, according to a release.

Winners of the $2,000 GRH Volunteer/Healthcare Career scholarship are Alondra Calderon and Zoey Loya, both from Rifle High School, and Lizbeth Garibo from Grand Valley High School.

These students have all volunteered for more than 50 hours each at Grand River Health over the past four years.

The $1,000 recipients of the Grand River Health Medical Career Scholarships are Hannah Bodrogi, Rifle High School, Arleth Chavez-Martinez and Denise Zuniga from Coal Ridge High School, Adriana Estrada-Borja, Martha Jimenez and Kirsten Medina from Grand Valley High School, and Oyuky Jones from Colorado Mountain College.