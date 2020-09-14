Grizzly Creek Fire update: Firefighters survey hot spots near uncontained line, blaze remains 91% contained

Charred logs lay across the slow moving Grizzly Creek after they were burned by the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Four hot spots near the remaining uncontained line of the Grizzly Creek Fire don’t post an immediate risk, but could flare up as fall continues to set in.

A news release Monday reports that two firefighters were shuttled in via helicopter on some of the most rugged terrain of the Grizzly Creek drainage to better survey four hot spots on the edge of uncontained line.

“Division North Supervisor Dusty Calfee and Task Force Leader Jake Fischer spent seven hours in the drainage, reaching three of the four most prominent hot spots and getting line around two of the hot spots,” the release states.

The hot spots are being fueled by forest floor debris such as leaves, needle, small branches and more, Calfee said in the release.

“This is not the type of fire activity that poses an immediate threat,” Calfee said. “At the moment, fire activity is minimal. If it were to find jackpots of fuel, activity could increase and become a threat in dry fall conditions. Should that happen, we may need to take action using aerial resources, or other strategies. We will continue to closely monitor the fire in the drainage and take action when needed.”

Containment line in that area of the fire is nearly impossible to construct because of the extremely rugged terrain.

Work also continues on repairing suppression measures, including excavator work along the Transfer Trail, which remains closed.

The Grizzly Creek Fire began Aug. 10 and is currently 32,431 acres and 912% contained.



While Coffee Pot Road opened over the weekend, many road closures remain in place. Check InciWeb for the most up-to-date map of closures.