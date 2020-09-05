Grizzly Creek Fire update for Saturday: 83% contained

The Grizzly Creek burn scar along the ridges above Glenwood Canyon as seen from the air during a recent flight with EcoFlight.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Grizzly Creek Fire As of the morning of Saturday, September 5, there are 472 firefighting personnel working on the 32,464-acre Grizzly Creek Fire.

• 7 crews – 2 Type 1; 3 Type 2IA; 2 Type 2

• 4 helicopters – 2 Type 1; 1 Type 2; 1 Type 3

• 29 engines – 4 Type 3; 1 Type 4; 24 Type 6

• 6 dozers

• 4 water tenders

• 1 skidgine

• 6 excavators

• 1 chipper

Weather is a primary concern heading into Labor Day weekend. While flare-ups on the Grizzly Creek Fire aren’t a major concern at this point, the potential for new human-caused fires in the Alaska IMT’s area of responsibility is.

The hot, dry weather the past two days will continue into the weekend, with temperatures reaching into the low 90s and relative humidities dipping to the low teens.

Winds are expected to increase on Monday with west winds gusting to 30-35 mph.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has already issued a Red Flag Warning for the Eagle and Glenwood Springs area from midnight Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday due to the high winds and extremely low relative humidity.

Downsizing

The downsizing process began Friday. The number of personnel working on the fire dropped below 500 for the first time since August 14 and will continue to shrink as fire managers release tactical resources no longer needed.

Adequate personnel will remain to continue searching for hot spots near the containment line, mopping up and patrolling, and being ready for initial attack.

There are now 472 personnel assigned to the fire, including seven crews and 29 engines.

Other than a few isolated, interior smokes, which are to be expected until some kind of season-ending rain or snow event, the 32,464-acre fire has not budged in more than a week, even with a pair of major wind events and the recent hot, dry weather.

Fire size remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day Friday and containment remains at 83%.