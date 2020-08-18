GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE UPDATES: Evacuations lifted for Sweetwater, Coffee Pot as blaze spreads to approximately 27,000 acres
The Grizzly Creek Fire has spread to an estimated 27,000 acres, according to the latest update from incident command.
Evacuation orders have been lifted for the area north of I-70 and west of Colorado River Road to Coffee Pot Road, including Siloam Springs, Stephens Drive, Sweetwater and the lower Colorado River Road, according to a Facebook post from Eagle County PIO. All of these areas are now under pre-evacuation orders and residents are reminded to be prepared to evacuate their home again if necessary.
Firefighters also successfully completed a “burnout” operation on the east side of No Name on Monday. That helps reduce the risk of spot fires and the likelihood of the Grizzly Creek Fire to jump west over No Name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User