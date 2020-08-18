GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE UPDATES: Evacuations lifted for Sweetwater, Coffee Pot as blaze spreads to approximately 27,000 acres

White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams and other forest personnel stop at the Hanging Lake rest area to assess progress of the Grizzly Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Grizzly Creek Fire has spread to an estimated 27,000 acres, according to the latest update from incident command.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for the area north of I-70 and west of Colorado River Road to Coffee Pot Road, including Siloam Springs, Stephens Drive, Sweetwater and the lower Colorado River Road, according to a Facebook post from Eagle County PIO. All of these areas are now under pre-evacuation orders and residents are reminded to be prepared to evacuate their home again if necessary.

Firefighters also successfully completed a “burnout” operation on the east side of No Name on Monday. That helps reduce the risk of spot fires and the likelihood of the Grizzly Creek Fire to jump west over No Name.