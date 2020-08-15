GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE UPDATES: Fire spreads to 19,440 acres, fire lines hold at No Name drainage

Airtanker on Division Z in the southeast corner of the fire.

Grizzly Creek Fire Facebook photo

UPDATE: 10 a.m. Saturday: The Grizzly Creek fire spread to 19,440 acres overnight, according to a release from the US Forest Service.

Favorable winds on Friday helped with maintaining fire lines in the No Name drainage, where the fire stayed low, while containment efforts on the southeast side helped prevent an eastern spread.

“The fire became very active west of Bair Ranch and backed under I-70,” the release states. “Firefighting efforts will include structure protection in the areas of Spring Valley, High Aspen and Lookout Mountain, and continue structure protection efforts on the I-70 corridor from No Name to Shoshone Power Station, Bair Ranch and Dostsero.”

UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. Friday: The fire has crossed into Eagle County; Hanging Lake appears to be spared.

The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon made a major run late Thursday night, more than doubling in size to 13,441 acres (revised after a mapping flyover) with new areas of fire spread on the east and northeast sides of the canyon.

Watch: Friday evening Facebook live community meeting in Glenwood Springs.