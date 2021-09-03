Grizzly Creek Trail to remain closed to public due to slide damage

Some of the recent damage to the Grizzly Creek Trail in the White River National Forest. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service



The Grizzly Creek Trail and Grizzly Creek Canyon remain closed following damage sustained earlier this summer from debris slides, a U.S. Forest Service news release states.

“The trail was cut by flows in several places, leaving banks over 10 feet high, while several other areas of the trail are buried in several feet of debris,” said Rifle District Ranger Kelsha Anderson in the news release.

Grizzly Creek Trailhead has been inaccessible for much of the summer because the nearby rest area of the same name remains closed.

“The Jessie Weaver Trail in No Name Canyon fared much better than the Grizzly Creek Trail, with just one debris flow at the first creek crossing about 4 miles up the canyon,” Anderson said. “A closure of Jessie Weaver Trail is not warranted based on trail damage, but hikers should be aware of the increased risk of rock fall, hazard trees and flooding in areas burned by wildfire.”

For more information about the White River National Forest, including current closures, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .