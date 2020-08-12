GRIZZLY FIRE UPDATE: Key information for Wednesday
Evacuations and closures:
- Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle and Garfield counties are closed
- Interstate 70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. No estimated time to reopen. Visit http://www.cotrip.org for road closure information.
- Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads are closed, as are much of the lands of BLM and Forest Service in those areas. Closure maps are available on inciweb.
- The No Name, Lookout Mountain and Coulter Creek community east of Glenwood Springs were evacuated. Evacuated residents can go to Glenwood Springs Community Center.
- Fire Restrictions: All jurisdictions in the area are under Stage 1 fire restrictions and will move to Stage 2 on Thursday.
- Grizzly Creek fire stats: Size – 3,200 acres; Containment – 0 %; Personnel total – 211
En Espanol
Evacuaciones y cierres:
- Cottonwood Pass Road en los condados de Eagle y Garfield está cerrado.
- La interestatal 70 permanece cerrada entre Glenwood Springs y Gypsum. No hay tiempo estimado para reabrir. Visite http://www.cotrip.org para obtener información sobre el cierre de carreteras.
- Las carreteras Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail y Clinetop Mesa están cerradas, al igual que gran parte de las tierras de BLM y Forest Service en esas áreas. Los mapas de los cierres están disponibles en inciweb.
- La comunidad de las áreas No Name, Lookout Mountain y Coulter Creek al este de Glenwood Springs fueron evacuadas hoy. Los residentes evacuados pueden ir al Centro Comunitario de Glenwood Springs.
- Restricciones de incendio: Todas las jurisdicciones en el área están bajo restricciones de incendio de la Etapa 1 y pasarán a la Etapa 2 el jueves.
- Estadísticas de incendios de Grizzly Creek: Tamaño – 3,200 acres; Contención – 0%; Personal total – 211
This is a developing story and will be updated.
