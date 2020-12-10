Groundbreaking event Friday, Dec. 11 to kick off 18-month long road construction project

The official groundbreaking ceremony for the South Midland Reconstruction Project is scheduled for noon Friday, Dec. 11 at the intersection of Four Mile Road and Midland Avenue. To adhere to COVID-19 precautions, those attending the in-person event will be required to wear masks and socially distance, but there will also be a recording of the ceremony shared on Glenwood Springs’ social media channels.

Construction will begin Monday, Dec. 14. Ongoing, alternating single-lane closures will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays; Weekdays before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m. weekdays and anytime on weekends as approved by the City and during peak times with prior city approval.

City Manager Debra Figueroa said the project will improve resident access to Sopris Elementary School, emergency services and shopping and dining. She also said there are approximately 3,400 Glenwood Springs community members who use the road on a daily basis.

“The project team is calling the project, Keep South Midland Moving because that is what the project is all about – making important investments in our infrastructure to serve our community which depends on this corridor,” Figueroa said in a press release.

Updates on the project will be released through the City of Glenwood Springs NotifyMe for South Midland in both English and Spanish. Sign up for project emails or text alerts at cogs.us/NotifyMe.

There will also be information about the project uploaded to the city’s website at cogs.us/SouthMidland.

