Growing opportunity: scholarship aimed at Rifle High School students with limited access to funding

Levi Scott Dunlap.

Submitted / Dan Dunlap

A scholarship opportunity aimed at promoting higher education for Rifle High School students with limited access to funding is beginning to grow, says its founder.

Daniel Dunlap, managing director of The Levi Scott Dunlap Memorial Foundation, said he originally started this effort in honor of his late son, Levi. Levi graduated from Rifle High School in 1995 and died unexpectedly in 2013.

“I’m just starting to get myself put together after that and decided to try to honor (Levi’s) love for academia and give back to Rifle High School,” Dunlap said. “And allow others to contribute to the foundation and do the same.”

The foundation is in its second year, and in 2021 it gave a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating Rifle High School senior.

“I expect we’ll be able to give more scholarships and for larger amounts for this school year, but we haven’t seen exactly what our financial situation is going to be,” Dunlap said. “It’s certainly going to be better than it was last year.”

Prime candidates for the scholarship are students who intend to pursue associate degrees, technical certifications, skilled trade programs, community colleges or other such secondary education, according to the foundation’s website.

Dunlap said he is currently finalizing scholarship applications with Rifle High School, which students can fill out and email to the foundation at thedunlapfoundation@gmail.com .

“The families of Rifle High School, as a rule, are not wealthy,” Dunlap said. “And it’s important that their kids have the opportunity to get an education that will allow them to be successful.”

Visit The Levi Scott Dunlap Memorial Foundation online at https://www.thedunlapfoundation.org .

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com .