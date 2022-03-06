GSMS names Eagle County’s Sarah Casaletto as new Assistant Principal

Glenwood Springs Middle School Principal Joel Hathaway on Friday announced that Sarah Casaletto, a current teacher and leader in Eagle County Schools, has accepted the GSMS Assistant Principal position.

She will be replacing current GSMS Assistant Principal Sandy Decrow, who announced in December her plans to retire at the end of this school year after 31 years with the Roaring Fork School District.

Sarah Casaletto



Casaletto has 11 years of experience working in schools and has spent her entire career working in education, a school district news release states. She has a master’s degree in secondary dual education and will receive her educational leadership and policy studies certificate and principal licensure in May.

“Sarah has shown herself to be an educator with vision and drive who prioritizes inclusivity, rigor, and support for students,” Hathaway said in a letter sent out to the school community last week. “We look forward to the new perspective and energy she will bring to GSMS, along with her skills and experiences with building community and designing programs to meet student needs.”

Casaletto said in the release, “I am excited to work with a community that is passionate about creating a place where all students not only feel welcome and safe but also empowered to reach their full potential. It’s an honor to be able to partner together to continue the strong traditions already in place and create new ones together.”

In addition, Hathaway announced that GSMS’s Rob Buirgy will transition from Dean and Peak Coordinator to the dual role of Assistant Principal and Peak Coordinator.

Rob Buirgy



Buirgy shared, “I am very excited to serve and support every member of our incredible GSMS Cougar community with compassion, integrity and teamwork. I am grateful for this opportunity to help put our newly refined vision into action along with continuing to build and maintain positive relationships with our Crew.”

“We are confident that our new leadership team will be able to learn and grow along with our students, families, and teachers and that together we have the right balance of skills, experiences, and perspectives to best serve our school community,” Hathaway said.

Decrow has been at GSMS for 14 years and the Roaring Fork School District for 31 years in the roles of teacher, coach and school leader.