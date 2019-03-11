 Guess where our Mystery Monday photo was taken | PostIndependent.com

Guess where our Mystery Monday photo was taken

Kyle Mills / Post Independent
The Post Independent invites our readers to play the Mystery Monday photo game. PI photographers will shoot a mystery photo from somewhere in Garfield County, and you have the chance to guess the location of the photograph. Please email your answer to staff photographer Chelsea Self at CSelf@postindependent.com. Last Monday’s mystery photo was taken of the art angel outside the Glenwood Springs Community Center. It was correctly guessed by Anne Moll.

