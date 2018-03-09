Colorado gun dealer, Discovery Channel star sent to prison for dealing weapons without a license

A Wheat Ridge gun dealer who became a Discovery Channel reality TV star was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Thursday for failing to report $1.1 million in income to the IRS, conspiracy and dealing firearms without a license.

Richard Wyatt, 54, was found guilty last year in U.S. District Court on 10 felony counts.

Wyatt secured a lucrative contract with the Discovery Channel to star in a television show, "American Guns," about his shop Gunsmoke Guns. Wyatt was paid $500,000 for the 26-episodes in 2011 and 2012 that featured him, his wife, two children and employees.

Wyatt's attorney Brian Leedy argued for a 2½-year sentence for his client. As an example of why Wyatt's sentence should be less than what the U.S. attorneys sought, Leedy said Wyatt's loss of ability to exercise the Second Amendment, which protects the right to bear arms, due to his felony convictions was a punishment "as severe as could be imagined aside from incarceration."

During a statement Wyatt made to the court, he talked about writing an essay in the eighth grade about wanting to open a gun shop.

