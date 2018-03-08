Gunnison woman shot son, buried him in deep hole with sheep heads to settle family feud over $3 million ranch, according to court records

Gruesome new details in a murder case set in the tiny southwest Colorado town of Parlin show a man was killed in his sleep and buried by members of his family in a pit with sheep heads — all done to settle a long-brewing feud over who should inherit a $3 million ranch.

Gunnison County District Court records say Deborah Sue Rudibaugh in July confessed that she killed her 29-year-old son and buried his 170-pound body by herself more than two years before. But investigators thought the confession by the 5-foot-tall, 70-pound woman was a ploy to spare her daughter and son-in-law from blame for the murder of Jacob Henry Millison.

Since then, state and local detectives have been piecing together a case. On March 1, Rudibaugh’s 33-year-old daughter, Stephanie Jackson, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. Rudibaugh, 68, was arrested the next day on the same charge. Jackson’s husband, David Jackson, 34, on Tuesday was taken into custody.

All three are being held in the Gunnison County jail, facing multiple felony charges related to Millison’s death, including tampering with a corpse.

