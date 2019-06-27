Gypsum area deputy and volunteer firefighter missing

EAGLE COUNTY — About 40 people are searching for a sheriff’s deputy and volunteer firefighter who has been missing since Tuesday.

Tayler Esslinger, 26, of Gypsum, was last seen early Tuesday morning driving a 2011 black Dodge pickup with firefighter license plates with the number 719YBC.

Tyler Esslinger, Tayler’s brother, said searchers are combing Spring Creek Road and surrounding areas. He said they may have found tire tracks that belong to Tayler’s truck, but the truck has not been found. It’s possible that Tayler has left the county, though, Tyler added.

Friends, family, co-workers and community members met Thursday morning at the Gypsum fire station to coordinate search efforts.

Tayler, a lifelong Eagle Valley local, is a detention deputy at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and a volunteer engineer with the Gypsum Fire Protection District.

If you have any information, call Vail dispatch at 970-479-2201.

