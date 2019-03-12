H.E.R. and Turkuaz added to Jazz Aspen’s Labor Day lineup
March 12, 2019
Recent Grammy-winner H.E.R. and funk band Turkuaz will play the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Sunday, Sept. 1, preceding Sting's festival-closing set.
Jazz Aspen will announce the two additions to the three-day pop music festival's lineup today, finalizing the main-stage acts which also include John Mayer, Luke Combs and ZZ Ward on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Weezer and Portugal. The Man on Friday, Aug. 30.
In addition to her Grammy wins last month for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance, the enigmatic singer-songwriter H.E.R. also was nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best R&B Song.
Turkuaz, which played at the Mardi Gras celebration in Snowmass Village on March 5, was formed in 2011 and has drawn acclaim, including the New Yorker writing, "The band delivers horn-filled funk incorporating elements of R&B, psychedelic pop, gospel, Afro-pop, New Wave, classic rock and just about any genre that gets people dancing."
Event three-day passes and single day general admission tickets are on-sale now at 866-JAS-TIXX (527-8499), jazzaspensnowmass.org, or at the Belly Up Aspen box office in Aspen. Gold Donor/VIP passes sold out last week with limited Silver 3-Day VIP passes still available. VIP passes on sale at 970-920-4996 and jasstore.org.