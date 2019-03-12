H.E.R. and Turkuaz added to Jazz Aspen’s Labor Day lineup

Recent Grammy-winner H.E.R. and funk band Turkuaz will play the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Sunday, Sept. 1, preceding Sting's festival-closing set.

Jazz Aspen will announce the two additions to the three-day pop music festival's lineup today, finalizing the main-stage acts which also include John Mayer, Luke Combs and ZZ Ward on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Weezer and Portugal. The Man on Friday, Aug. 30.

In addition to her Grammy wins last month for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance, the enigmatic singer-songwriter H.E.R. also was nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best R&B Song.