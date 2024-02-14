YOUR AD HERE »

Habitat for Humanity hands over keys of new homes to families

Gail Schwartz and Sierra Montur share a hug while Habitat for Humanity board member Danielle Howard laughs at the Habitat for Humanity's Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

On Thursday afternoon, Habitat for Humanity held a ceremony of giving keys of their newly built homes to the families they’d chosen in Wapiti Commons in Rifle. Two homes have been finished so far, with more on the way, and Habitat for Humanity was excited to celebrate their completion and the people who helped build them. Speeches were given about how grateful Habitat for Humanity was for all the people that had helped make this a reality and that they can’t wait to do more.

Clay Crossland and Paul Adams stand with President Gail Schwartz as she thanks them for donating the land of Wapitit Commons to build homes at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Mayor Sean Strode of Rifle gives a speech next to President Gail Schwartz at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon at Wapiti Commons
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Construction workers and volunteers from the Department of Corrections stand in front of the homes they’ve built (and are continuing to build) at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
From left to right, Rick Farr, the site supervisor, Trent Marshall, the project manager, and president Gail Schwartz at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Alexandra Yajko, the major gifts officer, giving a speech, and president Gail Schwartz at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
The Quintana family, one of the families receiving keys to their new home at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
The Lauffer family waiting to get the keys to their new home at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
The Lauffer family cuts the ribbon to their new home at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
The Quintana family cuts the ribbon held by Carolyn Meadowcroft and Alexandra Yajko, hidden by Gail Schwartz at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Habitat for Humanity’s employees and volunteers taking a group photo at the Habitat for Humanity’s Home Dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon in Wapiti Commons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
