Habitat for Humanity hands over keys of new homes to families
On Thursday afternoon, Habitat for Humanity held a ceremony of giving keys of their newly built homes to the families they’d chosen in Wapiti Commons in Rifle. Two homes have been finished so far, with more on the way, and Habitat for Humanity was excited to celebrate their completion and the people who helped build them. Speeches were given about how grateful Habitat for Humanity was for all the people that had helped make this a reality and that they can’t wait to do more.
