Habitat for Humanity letting people name one of the newest neighborhoods coming to Glenwood Springs.

The parcel of land on Eighth Street and Midland Avenue that Habitat for Humanity is slated to begin developing in in the Fall.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

A new little neighborhood is going to be built by Habitat for Humanity, specifically for the local workforce — and they want locals to name it.

Name ideas must be submitted by June 1, so don’t wait.

“We expect that citizens will come up with some great ideas,” Gail Schwartz, president of Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley, said. “It is important for the community to support and take ownership of this housing project that will stabilize key members of our community and their families.”

This is the first time Habitat for Humanity has ever done something like this, and it is all a way to let the local community take full ownership of this new neighborhood entering the community.

The parcel of land on the corner Eighth Street and Midland Avenue, across the street from Veltus Park, will be the one of the newest developments in Glenwood Springs, and it is all community driven.

“What’s in a name?” Habitat for Humanity states in a recent news release. “For a neighborhood, everything from local history and geography to even a sense of identity for the community that surrounds it.”

All of the housing will be deed restricted, and created specifically for the local work force and their families, and that’s why Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley wants people in the community to name it.

The parcel was donated by the City of Glenwood Springs, and the homes are being designed by local architect Jim Keo while the land planning will be done by DesignWorkshop, according to the new release.

“Names can inspire us,” Alex Yajko, Habitat RFV major gifts officer, said in the release. “The naming process engages the community in a way that, I believe, has value.”

Habitat for Humanity RFV is committed to building energy efficient and net-zero homes that are affordable to purchase and own. The design process will ensure the development integrates well into the surrounding community and is a source of pride for the owners, neighbors and stakeholders, the release states.

The city owned parcel of land on Eighth Street and Midland Avenue Glenwood Springs and Habitat for Humanity are planning development for.

Courtesy Photo

Habitat set up a website for people to learn more about the neighborhood, and a form to submit name ideas.

The name will be unveiled on June 8, with a possible short list coming out before then, and the winning submission will get a $500 gift certificate to Habitat for Humanity RFV’s nationally recognized ReStore.

“We have a group of individuals that are working alongside Habitat, a cabinet of folks from Glenwood Springs that are community leaders, people interested from the business community and others interested in Habitat’s work,” Schwartz said. “They are going to select the name.”

Construction for the development is slated to begin this fall.

Homeowners will be selected through Habitat for Humanity’s home buyer application selection process, and preference will be given to full-time working members of the community who live in the 81601 zip code, and have lived within our service area of Aspen to Parachute for at least the last two years per the arrangement with the city.

Habitat for Humanity’s mission is grounded in community values and relationships, advocating and for affordable housing and reuse of donated items at its Glenwood ReStore, according to the release.

To learn more about the work that Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley is doing locally, find out how you can get involved and directly make an impact, or to make a monetary contribution visit HabitatRoaringFork.org.