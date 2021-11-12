 Halftime photos: Roaring Fork soccer playing in state championships | PostIndependent.com
Halftime photos: Roaring Fork soccer playing in state championships

Ivy Ortiz’s last-minute goal in the first half knotted the 3A state championship game at 1-1 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

Ortiz cleaned up a rebound after Jose Mercado’s shot banged off the post in front of the net.

Roaring Fork is seeking its first soccer state championship and the school’s first state championship overall since 1991.

Roaring Fork soccer’s Ross Barlow takes a leaping shot in the 3A soccer state championships at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
Roaring Fork soccer’s Max Brooke heads the ball in the state championship at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
Roaring Fork soccer head coach Nick Forbes salutes the crowd before the team’s bid for the state championship at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
Roaring Fork soccer fans applaud before the team’s bid for the state championship at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.
Rich Allen/Post Independent
Roaring Fork soccer lines up before their bid for the state championship at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Nov. 12.
Rich Allen/Post Independent

 

