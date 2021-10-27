Halloween in Western Garfield County

A boy opens his trick-or-treat bag to receive some candy during a Halloween event held on Oct. 31, 2020, at the Silt Historical Park.

Ray Erku/Post Independent

Spooky season is here in Garfield County. Mini ghosts and dinosaurs will soon be walking the streets, hunting precious sugar.

The rare Sunday edition of Halloween follows a full weekend of wicked buildup to the main event. From trunk or treats to film showings to contests, here’s what communities have in store for the fall fanfare.

Rifle

Trunk or treat events and a showcasing of a Halloween favorite highlight Rifle’s Halloween weekend festivities.

The city is sponsoring a Halloween parade and trunk or treat kicking off at 10 a.m. Friday. Trick-or-treaters will parade through downtown, starting at Civic Plaza. They’ll march up Railroad Avenue to Third Street, making a loop around the downtown strip before returning to the plaza.

The Columbine Ford car dealership is hosting another trunk or treat event that afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m., kicking things off just as the kids get out of school. The dealership is located at 2728 Railroad Ave.

On the proper holiday, New Life Fellowship is hosting their second annual trunk or treat event at 5 p.m. at 2090 Whiteriver Ave.

Then, on Halloween evening, the Ute Theater is screening “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with a start time of 6:66 — or 7:06 — p.m. Costumes and props are encouraged.

Tickets are $10 for bleacher seating and $15 for table seating. Tickets and more information are available on the Ute Theater website .

Parachute

Parachute’s festivities revolve around its Fall Festival on Sunday. It will have games, contests, a parade and a trunk or treat event.

A decorating contest runs through the weekend. Homes must be registered by Friday, and decorations must be completed by 7 p.m. Saturday for judging. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place and will be announced at the Fall Festival.

A 3 p.m. parade Sunday will provide the best showcase opportunity for the event’s costume contest. Costumes will be judged in four categories — most creative, most scary, most funny and most gross.

The trunk or treat runs from 3-5 p.m. at the Grand Valley Recreation Center, Arroyo Drive in Battlement Mesa.

Registration for contests and trunk or treat is available through the local Park and Recreation District website .

Silt

Silt is integrating its Halloween activities into its Family Fall Fest on Thursday. From 4-6 p.m., pumpkin painting and scarecrow making. Trick-or-treating will be available down Main Street, with booths lining the road.

On Sunday, the Silt Historical Park is hosting trick or treating from 4-6 p.m. Costumed volunteers will hand out candy from the historic buildings.