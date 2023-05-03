Hanging Lake is closed after mudslide blocked access to rest area, trailhead

Mudslide on road to rest area at Hanging Lake on May 2, 2023.

Courtesy/ USFS

Access to the Hanging Lake Trail and rest area is still blocked after a large mudslide occurred Monday above the Hanging Lake Rest Area road, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

The slide only affected access to the rest area and trailhead, and did not impact the trail, the lake or Interstate 70, the release said.

There were no injuries or people trapped behind the debris flow during the event, but people who have purchased reservations for this week will not be able to access the trail and have been offered a refund.

water from mudslide and high country rapid snow melt on road to rest area at Hanging Lake on May 2, 2023.

Courtesy/USFS

“We have been actively contacting all reservation holders during this closure and refunding charges or rescheduling visitors for a later date,” Ken Murphy of H20 Ventures, which operates the reservation system, said in the release.

The trail will be closed until the debris is cleared. Reservations on the website are blocked out for Thursday and Friday to allow for debris clearing and for prior reservations to be honored.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are currently responding to the mudslide, the release states.

“We appreciate the close coordination from the Colorado Department of Transportation, and we appreciate all they are doing to clear the road during this very busy time of year,” Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said in the release.

Crews began removing mudslide material on Tuesday, as soon as conditions on the access road were safe. Then, crews will remove mudslide material from next to the access road, in order to restore a drainage channel for future flooding and mudflows, the release states.

There was also flooding on one of the bridges leading to the Hanging Lake Rest Area access road. Crews are using the time to also assess the likelihood of another mudslide in the area.

The latest information will be posted at http://www.visitglenwood.com .