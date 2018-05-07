Hanging Lake management plan implementation postponed to 2019

Implementation of a new paid permit system and summertime shuttle service for access to the popular Hanging Lake area in Glenwood Canyon is now expected to take place next year, rather than in time for the coming season, U.S. Forest Service officials announced today.

For this summer, the Forest Service will continue to manage the parking lot and trail with dedicated crews who will control the number of cars that are allowed to park and provide outreach to visitors, according to a news release from the White River National Forest District Ranger’s Office.

"We've come a long way in getting this management plan finalized," said District Ranger Aaron Mayville. "Great progress has been made, but there is still a lot of work to be done before we can fully implement the plan and the shuttle system on time in 2019."

The Forest Service is still working through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process for the Hanging Lake Management Plan. That includes issuing a final decision on the management plan that was released last summer, and lining up a third party transportation provider to run the shuttle and reservation system.

Both actions are expected to take place sometime this spring, but not in time to implement the permit and shuttle systems for this season.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience as we continue to work on this important plan," Mayville said. "Hanging Lake is a popular and treasured place to visit and we ask that everyone who visits this year to be patient, courteous and respectful of each other and the lake as we head into another busy season in Glenwood Canyon."

For those wishing to visit Hanging Lake in the coming months, the Forest Service offers the following tips:

Visit Hanging Lake in the early morning or late afternoon for less crowds and a better chance of getting a parking spot.

If possible, visit Hanging Lake mid-week when the parking lot is less congested.

On weekends and during high-visitation times the parking lot is consistently full; be prepared to wait in line or be turned around at the gate by Forest Service staff due to a full parking lot.

Parking is prohibited on Interstate 70, including the on and off ramps, and will result in your vehicle being towed.

Dogs are strictly prohibited on the trail and at Hanging Lake. Swimming, fishing and standing on the log are also prohibited at the lake. Hikers should stay on the trail and not cut the switchbacks. This leads to trail erosion and vegetation damage.

Also, the Hanging Lake parking lot will be closed for routine maintenance on May 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The area will be closed again Sept. 17-22 for dam and trail work, and will re-open Sept. 23.

For more information about Hanging Lake, download the White River National Forest app in the App Store, or access it on web-enabled devices at whiteriver.oncell.com. Visit the WRNF website https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver, or call the Holy Cross District Office at 970-827-5715 for additional information.