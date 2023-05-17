Hanging Lake trailhead reopens after 2-week closure due to flooding from spring runoff

Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear debris and make repairs at the Hanging Lake exit in Glenwood Canyon after the May 2 flooding caused by heavy snowmelt.

CDOT/Courtesy photo

Debris flows have been cleared and repairs made at the Hanging Lake exit on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, making way for the popular Hanging Lake Trail to reopen, the White River National Forest announced on Wednesday.

Reservations are required for the hike and are available at http://www.visitglenwood.com .

A May 2 mud and debris flow across the exit and on-ramp area caused by heavy runoff from the spring snowmelt blocked access to the trailhead, but did not impact the lake or trail itself. Since then, Colorado Department of Transportation crews have been working to clear debris and make repairs to keep water and debris from running across the road.

“This has been an extremely busy spring for the Colorado Department of Transportation, and we are grateful for their hard work to reopen the Hanging Lake exit,” Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said in a news release.

Reservations had been canceled through Tuesday, with refunds provided or first priority given for rescheduling.

The Forest Service advises that, with spring runoff continuing along the Hanging Lake Trail and other parts of the White River Forest, hikers should remain alert for the potential of falling rocks and other debris, and to be extremely careful around flowing water, the release states.