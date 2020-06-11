Hanlon’s state Senate campaign to conclude Friday’s ‘socially distanced’ tailgate tour in Glenwood

Karl Hanlon



Glenwood Springs attorney Karl Hanlon is hosting a tailgate tour of Colorado Senate District 8 on Friday with planned stops in each of the district’s seven counties.

Hanlon plans to start his tour in Summit County at 7 a.m. Friday before heading to Grand, Jackson, Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and ending at 8:30 p.m. in his home county of Garfield.

Those interested in attending need to RSVP, as the tour will be socially distanced and limited in size due to the coronavirus restrictions. The tour will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Other stops along the way include Grand County at 9:30 a.m; Jackson County at noon; Routt County at 2:30 p.m.; Moffat County at 4:30 p.m.; and Rio Blanco County at 6:15 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Hanlon is a rancher, water and municipal attorney from Carbondale. He currently serves at the city attorney for Glenwood Springs and the town attorney for Silverthorne.

He is on the June 30 Democratic Party ballot seeking the party’s nomination. His primary opponent is Arn Menconi, a former Eagle County commissioner from 2001-09 and founder of SOS Outreach, a youth development nonprofit for underserved children.