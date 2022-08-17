‘Happy to be back:’ Farmers market in Glenwood Springs once again

Visitors check out the produce at one of the Market on Seventh vendors in downtown Glenwood on Tuesday afternoon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Market on Seventh is officially up and running with some familiar faces.

The market is back on Tuesday evenings from 4-8 p.m. through Sept. 20. with music under the bridge and a lot of the same vendors like Mt. Garfield Fruit & Vegetables , MO Jam, Mesa Microgreens , El Bajón Churro s, Señor Mango and more.

“We’re happy to be back,” said Kip Hays, owner of Mt. Garfield Fruit and Vegetables.

Kip said he would be back every week for the remainder of the season, and he’s got plenty of Palisade peaches. Roasted chiles should be at his tent in the next couple weeks.

The Downtown Development Authority quickly brought a market back to Glenwood Springs after the previous market closed, first temporarily and then for good.

There were fewer vendors at the market before the brief close, but it seems like it will grow more each week, said Jillian Sutherland, the director of the Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority and the organizer of the Market on Seventh Street.

There were also less people buying, but the rainy weather did not make it ideal for outdoor shopping.

“It was a little quiet, but that’s to be expected,” Hays said. “The weather plays into it.”

Fresh produce for sale at the Market on Seventh farmers market in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Maureen McGhee Hanson, the owner of MO Jams, said she was happy to be back as well. She and Hays both said they signed on with the Silt farmers market when the Glenwood market closed for a couple weeks. Hays said he’s been doing a different market each day of the week covering Glenwood, Silt, Rifle, Fruita and Palisade.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to sell here,” Hanson said. “This is a great way for all of us to provide for our families. It’s a nice supplemental income.”

The market will be on Tuesday through Sept. 20 with a musical guest for three hours each week. Some might start at 5 p.m. and some might start earlier. Next week’s musician is Hat and Nelson, an R&B and blues group, which will start at 4:30 p.m.

“I just want to work with the musicians and the times that work for them,” Sutherland said.

There is also a booth of students selling art to raise money for art camp.

“It was cute having kids participate as well,” Sutherland said.

A couple vendors that will be at the market in future weeks include a local makeup maker called Flairique and even a massage therapist. Sutherland said there will be more variety in the coming weeks.

“Members of the community have been really helpful in getting this going again,” Sutherland said. “So has the city.”