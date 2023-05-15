Harvey Gap Road closed Tuesday due to roadwork
County Road 237 — also called Harvey Gap Road — will be closed Tuesday in both directions at about 1 mile below the dam due to roadwork, a Garfield County alert states.
The dam is on the south side of Grass Valley Reservoir at Harvey Gap State Park. The closure is slated for 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.