Haunted Mine Drop could be voted onto list of best new rides

The Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park could be included on another list of top rides.

Previously on USA Today’s list of most anticipated thrill rides, Haunted Mine Drop is in the running for another list sponsored by the publication on 10Best.com for best new amusement park rides. A panel of thrill experts selected the contenders, and the final decision is in the readers’ hands.

Readers can vote for the ride once a day online until the contest closes Jan. 1 at 11:59 a.m. EST. Winners will be announced on Jan. 5 at noon EST.

The ride opened at Glenwood Caverns on July 31 of this year. Some early riders might still be shaking.