Resurfacing project on I-70 by Parachute is complete

Construction is finished on the Interstate 70 resurfacing project between Parachute to Rulison.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner Elam Construction began the $6.3 million project in April. A ribbon cutting is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday.at the gravel lot near the Ruliston interchange, by exit 82.

The repaving is estimated to add 10 years to the life of the highway, providing a smoother road surface and eliminating ruts and road damage for safer commuting, according to a CDOT news release.

The project took place on I-70 east of Parachute and continued for six miles near Rulison.

The work done by Elam Construction included a 2” hot mix asphalt overlay, installing a new guardrail, leveling asphalt and replacing bridge rail and striping.

The new guardrail was also made taller, at 31 inches, instead of the previous rail that was 27 inches, to help veering vehicles remain on the road more effectively, making the highway safer for the traveling public, according to the release.