Health fair comes to Glenwood Springs this weekend

A health fair will be taking place at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Sept. 24th from 8a.m. to noon.

If you go… What: 365 Health health fair When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24 Where: Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road How much: Attending is free, but there is a charge for some health screenings. Find out more at https://365health.org/health-fairs/fall/621/screenings

The city of Glenwood Spring is hosting a health fair, offering some free assessments, wellness activities and blood draws for low prices.

The city, along with groups like 365 Health and West Mountain Regional Healthcare Alliance and a significant number of volunteers have grouped together to create a health fair for anyone to attend. The health fair is slated for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road and will not be requiring identification for any resources.

“It’s a community event, it’s a community service,” said Jessie Duncanson, an organizer and wellness lead. “We think it’s a super important service to offer the community for the purpose of providing just screenings in general, but also low-cost, affordable lead screenings.”

One part of the fair is the blood draw, which allows people to get blood screenings for a much cheaper price than most health facilities are required to charge. Some of the blood draws that will be offered include a blood chemistry test, blood count, blood pressure, diabetes testing, COVID antibody testing, prostate blood tests, testosterone and vitamin testing and even blood-type testing.

COVID and flu vaccines are not available at the fair.

“You get $10 off if you register online, where you can purchase ahead of time, which blood work you want, register online and pay for it online, which then helps the process of registration here, ” said Tiffany Lindenberg, organizer and fitness and wellness supervisor.

There will also be other free screenings for people, which will include oral health, visual and hearing screenings, along with health and nutrition screenings and even stress-management assessments.

A colon cancer medical specialist to provide colon-cancer education will be on hand; they will provide a limited number of colon-cancer screening kits that were donated through a grant from the University of Colorado Cancer Center for people who are at high risk and want to check their health before scheduling a colonoscopy. 365 Health will also be funding a limited number of colon cancer screening kits for participants in need.

Finally, there will be wellness activities, including some the community center already offers, like Zumba and yoga, but it will be free. There will also be tai chi, meditation and the Out of the Darkness Community Walk at 10 a.m.

The walk is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to bring remembrance, hope and support for those struggling as well as bring awareness to those struggling with suicide and mental health.

Since the pandemic, health fairs have been fewer in number across the state and have spent less time seeing doctors and getting crucial screenings.

“The pandemic certainly interrupted the health fairs and our ability to run those safely,” 365 Health CEO Gary Drews said. “They’ve been reduced in the last couple years, and one of the consequences of that is that people have avoided going to the doctor quite a bit and even more so have avoided getting screens.”

Drews said that chronic diseases can be identified sooner with health screenings and help make sure people get treatment later than health professionals would prefer.

“What we found out through this journey is that about a million people in Colorado do not have access to a doctor, either because of cost or geography or any number of other reasons,” he said.

365 health is now offering tele-health services for $99 a year without requiring health insurance or additional payments.