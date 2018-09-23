Health officials issue wildfire smoke advisory in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Sunday’s advisory for residents of western Grand County would remain in effect through Monday morning.

The worst impacts were expected for low-lying rural areas north of Kremmling, downwind of a fire that’s burned more than 28 square miles (73 square kilometers)

Health officials say children, the elderly and people with heart disease or respiratory illnesses are most at risk.

Relocating is recommended for people who become ill due to smoke that gets indoors.