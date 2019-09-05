Carbondale Library hosts holistic health book swap

Blair, left, and Lisa Bracken are organizing the holistic health book swap.

Provided

IF YOU GO… WHAT: Holistic Health Book Swap WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Carbondale Library, 320 Sopris Ave.

The Carbondale Library hosts the first community-centric book swap on the subject of holistic health Saturday afternoon.

Blair and Lisa Bracken are organizing the book swap, which includes all sorts of sub-categorical topics on natural, whole-person health and wellness. This includes mind, body and spirit focus on everything from preventive lifestyle choices like diet and nutrition, to fitness and meditation, the organizers indicated in a news release.

The swap “reaches farther to include the naturopathic world of diagnostics, disease, as well as alternative and integrative therapies.

“Thanks to ancient and indigenous practices finding ongoing analysis and scrutiny through modern scientific method, the arena of holistic health has become — more than ever — as promising, compelling and complex as it can be controversial and conflicting,” according to the news release.

The Brackens describe the swap as a “fun, dynamic and casual event offering those of shared interests an opportunity to meet, discover, learn, share inspirations and ideas, and trade resources in the form of books, magazines and other media (print or digital) on the same general subject matter — in this case, ‘holistic health.’”

Books on sustainability are also welcome for trading as a secondary preference.

There will also be an open table for a take-one, leave-one option, with 600 unique and diverse titles.

The estate of former Rifle Natural Health proprietors Joe and Donna Mason donated all the books, including their private collection and commercial inventory, according to the release.