Mind Springs Health switches to a virtual services format

Mind Spring Health will offer services at all of its locations in a virtual format, the organization announced in a news release Tuesday.

“Mind Springs Health will continue their operations in Pitkin, Garfield, Eagle and Summit Counties in a virtual format so that we can remain open for business and continue to serve the needs of our clients,” the release states.

All physical offices will not be accepting in-person meetings, but virtual services will begin to be offered at its various locations according to the following schedule:

Aspen: March 17 at 8 a.m. – 970-920-5555

Frisco: March 17 at 3 p.m. – 970-668-3478

Eagle: March 18 at 8 a.m. – 970-328-6969

Vail: March 18 at 8 a.m.

– 970-476-0930

Glenwood Springs: March 18 at Noon – 970-945-2583

The detox facility in Summit County closed at noon Tuesday and the above offices will continue to operate in a virtual format until March 29. According to the news release, evaluations will be made at the end of March to determine if the offices will begin to see clients in person again.

Existing clients, and anyone needing mental health services, are encouraged to call their local Mind Springs Office at the numbers above.

Looking for coping skills to help with anxiety surrounding COVID-19? Visit http://www.MindSpringsHeath.org or http://www.MyStrength.com, using the “payer code” WELLNESSWEB.