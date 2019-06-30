YouthZone hires trauma, substance abuse specialist

Bailey E. Allison has joined the staff at YouthZone to oversee its substance use prevention program.

As Trauma and Substance Specialist, Allison will provide group and one-on-one counseling and educational programs to youth clients who are at risk for substance use or addiction, according to a press release.

“I am excited to work with a team that treats their employees and their clients with a universal love, acceptance and positive human regard,” Allison said in the release.

Allison brings 10 years of experience to the prevention program. She will also continue with a private practice, Bailey Allison Therapy LLC, which emphasizes trauma resolution.

She has also worked with youth, adults and groups as the program manager for Momenta Center For Lasting Recovery, was a crisis clinician at Aspen Hope Center, and was an outpatient therapist at Mind Springs Health.

In 2013, Allison graduated from the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work with a master’s in social work. Through that program, she specialized in evidence-based trauma interventions.

“YouthZone is thrilled to have Bailey join our team,” said Tina Olsen, YouthZone’s clinical supervisor and senior therapist. “She brings a high quality skill level that our clients will truly benefit from. Her passion to work with youth and families is inspirational.”