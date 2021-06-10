Healthcare professionals to host panel discussion on transformations in primary healthcare





A panel to address several transformations in primary healthcare practices is slated for Friday, June 11, a group of healthcare organizations announced Tuesday.

“Midvalley Family Practice, the Western and Rural Colorado Health Care Coalition, and the Valley Health Alliance invite the public to attend a virtual panel discussion on challenges and changes in primary care and integrated healthcare in 2021,” a news release states. “The panel will be moderated by Valley Health Alliance Executive Director Chris McDowell and feature team members from Midvalley Family Practice, which for decades has offered primary care in Basalt.

The panel is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 11. This is a Zoom event. To get the link to join in, please contact Emily Tracy at 970-389-4574 or etbreck@gmail.com .

“Dr. Glenn Kotz and his team at Midvalley Family Practice pioneered integrating behavioral health into a local primary care clinical setting, and they have recently integrated dental health, direct economic assistance and a food pantry in order to serve changing demographics and community needs,” the release states.