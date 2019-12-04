Healthy Rivers Summit invites students to learn about water resources

In this photo from the November 2018 Youth Water Summit, former Glenwood Springs High School student Kai Kanzer answers questions about his presentation.

What in the way of science, psychology, astrology and spirituality matters when it comes to water?

Students from several area high schools will learn the answers Thursday at the 2019 Healthy Rivers Youth Water Summit in Carbondale from one of two keynote speakers, Barb Horn, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Statewide Water Quality Specialist and founder of Colorado River Water.

Horn has spent 30 years working with teachers, youth leaders, students and other volunteers through Colorado River Watch, addressing citizen activism on water issues.

The other keynote speaker for the day will be Zane Kessler, director of government relations for the Colorado River District in Glenwood Springs, talking about Western Slope water interests in the big picture of water resource management.

This is the third year for the Youth Water Summit, sponsored by the Pitkin County Healthy Rivers and the Youth Water Leadership Program.

The day-long event at Carbondale’s Third Street Center brings together more than 120 students and others to give and hear presentations on various water issues and projects. Numerous elected officials and water managers will also be part of the event.

“The mission of the Youth Water Leadership Program is to create authentic student-centered learning experiences that increase watershed literacy through civic action,” according to event organizer Sarah Johnson with Wild Rose Education.

Some of the student presentation topics include:

● The rollback of the Clean Water Rule

● Innovative water conservation strategies

● Climate change and how it affects food security

● River health and nonpoint source pollution

Participating schools include Glenwood Springs High School, Glenwood Springs Middle School, Coal Ridge High School, Aspen High School and Aspen Country Day School, as well as students from Colorado Mountain College.

