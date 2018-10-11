Heavy snow causing issues for power lines in Roaring Fork Valley

Aspen Times Staff Report

Wet, heavy snow is causing issues Thursday morning with power lines in the Roaring Fork Valley, with roads closed and reports of a power pole on fire.

Holy Cross Energy has crews on standby this time of year for “snow events” and is pulling crews from other jobs to help with outage issues, HCE spokesperson Jenna Weatherred said Thursday.

“When the snow is this heavy and wet and hits branches with the leaves still on them, it just compounds the problem,” she said. “We have crews out addressing everything as it comes. We just ask folks to be patient and know we’re working on it."

Pitkin County sent an alert that Capitol Creek Road and Monastery Road were closed at about 8:50 p.m. because of a power line being down. The roads in Old Snowmass were reopened by 9:30 a.m.

Fire crews also were responding just before 9 a.m. to reports of a power pole showing flames near mile marker 24 on Highway 82.

Recommended Stories For You

A number of outages are being reported by Holy Cross Energy, including one in western Pitkin County that was reported at 9 a.m. and affected more than 300 homes in the Crystal River Valley. It was restored about 45 minutes later, according to HCE.

“The snow started small, but it’s getting bigger and heavier, and that’s not good news for our lines,” Weatherred said.

The weather forecast for Thursday in the valley is snow at higher elevations and rain at lower elevations.

This is a developing story that will be update