Hejtmanek wins Shortcake; Cheney leads women
Shortcake Run Results
Sunday’s Strawberry Shortcake 4k (2.5 mile) Run in West Glenwood Springs drew a field of 20 total participants.
Glenwood’s Josh Hejtmanek was the overall race winner with a time of 15 minutes, 36 seconds on the hilly course up Mitchell Creek Road. For the females, Coal Ridge High School sophomore Mikayla Cheney topped the field by posting a time of 18:58.
The race was a benefit for several local animal shelters with a total of $330 being raised for the cause.
All Race Finishers
* Denotes Female Runners: 1. Josh Hejtmanek, 15 minutes, 36 seconds; 2. Bryce Risner, 16:08; 3. Reid Swanson, 16:27; 4. Benny Swanson, 16:31; 5. CJ Alberts, 17:46; 6. Mikayla Cheney*, 18:58; 7. Jerick Sorensen, 19:49; 8. Anne Swanson*, 19:54; 9. Johnny Utah, 19:55; 10. Brad Palmer, 20:05; 11. Bruce Barth, 20:12; 12. Josh Nye, 20:15; 13. Martin Pearson, 20:52; 14. Sophia Vigil*, 21:10; 15. Charley Marley 24:08; 16. Calvin Swanson, 29:38; 17. Warren Swanson, 29:39; 18. Abbey Ehlers*, 32:29; 19. Jaime Moore*, 32:29; 20. Bob Albright, 42:40.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User