Helicopter crash in South Rifle sends two to hospital, touches off brush fire

Rubble from a helicopter crash south of Rifle that sent two people to the nearby Grand River Hospital early Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Courtesy GCSO

Emergency crews are on scene Saturday morning for a helicopter crash on the south end of Rifle that sent the two occupants to the hospital and touched off a small brush fire.

According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release, the crash happened about 7 a.m. Saturday. The two-person helicopter was performing aerial inspections of power lines for Xcel Energy in the area.

The crash occurred near the Rifle city limits along Airport Road, south of Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mountain College campus.

The two occupants were transported to Grand River Hospital for treatment, and Colorado River Fire Rescue responded with a brush fire crew and were able to contain the resulting fire following the crash, according to the press release.

In January 2014, a helicopter crash also involving crews inspecting power lines for Holy Cross Energy in the Divide Creek area south of Silt killed all three people on board, including longtime local pilot Doug Sheffer.

This is a developing story.