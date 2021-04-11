Helicopter operations, traffic holds set for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to repair damage from Grizzly Creek Fire
Delays are expected, project schedule is weather permitting
The Colorado Department of Transportation will oversee helicopter operations in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday and then again April 21 to repair damage from the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The first project will replace power poles in Glenwood Canyon that were damaged by last year’s wildfire. When the helicopter is in the air, traffic stops on Interstate 70 will be required in both directions for about 15 minutes before traffic is released.
Helicopter operations are also scheduled to take place during the following week as part of an ongoing rockfall fence project in the canyon. The helicopter is scheduled, weather permitting, to fly on April 21, as well, with 30-minute traffic stops. Helicopter operations will continue April 22 if work is not completed that Wednesday.
Rock Solid Solutions is the contractor on the rock fence project. Crews have been installing and repairing rockfall fencing that was also damaged during last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire.
Permanent and temporary rockfall barriers have been erected in several locations to help protect against potential rockfall due to wildfire damage in the area. Work is weather dependent and has been ongoing since December and is expected to be complete early this summer.
On Wednesday, 15-minute traffic stops will take place to allow for four power poles to be installed. Motorists should expect four traffic stops, taking place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On April 21, 30-minute traffic stops will take place throughout the day beginning at 9 a.m. The closures are for westbound traffic at Mile Point 123.95 east of the Hanging Lake Tunnel bore and a rolling stop will be in place for eastbound traffic. Thirty-minute traffic stops may continue on April 22 if necessary to complete work.
For more information about this project, visit codot.org.
