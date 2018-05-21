Help sought to recover public art taken from Craig campground

CRAIG — Two Native American metal sculptures, works of public art, were removed from the KOA Campground in Craig about two weeks ago. The life-sized copper sculptures were made by local artist Bernie Rose, who died in 2012.

The artworks are the property of the State of Colorado Public Art Registry; as such, it is a felony to be in possession of the sculptures, said Rose's widow, Kathy Shea.

One sculpture — Fan Dancer — is about 6 feet tall, and 5 feet in diameter. It has metal feathers in both hands, a feathered headdress and fringed moccasins. The other, a young female with braids, has a stained glass belt, is about 5 feet tall and has a full skirt, also with fringed moccasins. The feathers on these pieces are made of galvanized metal with bronze and brass accents. Both had copper conchos, also made of brass and bronze. Both have metal fringe throughout.

"These pieces are unique, invaluable and irreplaceable, not to mention hard to transport or sell without being noticed," Shea said. "These sculptures need to be returned to Craig immediately, where they belong."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the life-sized Native American copper sculptures are asked to contact the Craig Police Department at 970-824-8111, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office at 970-824-6501 or the Craig Chamber of Commerce and Moffat County Visitor Center at 970-824-5689.